«Sinner taught the arrogant Alcaraz a lesson…»

Jannik Sinner got the better of Carlos Alcaraz with a great showing in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The Italian overcame the young stars’ duel and impressed Nicola Pietrangeli, Italian tennis legend who became world number three and twice champion at Roland Garros. Pietrangeli was not so surrendered… to Alcaraz.

“Jannik is a phenomenon. He played like a true champion and taught the arrogant Alcaraz a lesson… Sinner’s main strength is his mentality. I really enjoyed the meeting. We can say that Sinner-Alcaraz could be the Djokovic-Nadal of future”said Pietrangeli in statements to La Presse.

On the other hand, he analyzed the hypotheses that Sinner has in the duel with Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. “Against Nole I give Sinner a 45% chance of winning. In tennis, experience doesn’t count and he has all the credentials to succeed.”shot.

