So far, Xbox Series X has won most Digital Foundry benchmarks

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on So far, Xbox Series X has won most Digital Foundry benchmarks 1 Views

Whenever a new generation of consoles begins, the same question arises again: which is the most powerful console on the market and with the best performance in cross-platform games?

In this generation, the answer from the start seemed to be the Xbox Series X due to its higher computing power compared to the PS5 – Microsoft’s console has 12 teraflops, Sony’s has 10.28 teraflops.

Sometimes having more power is not equivalent to having better performance. For example, the PS3 was known for having a very powerful but at the same time complicated processor. Result: developers had a hard time extracting that power and the Xbox 360 often performed better, despite being less powerful.

However, in this generation this has not happened again. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are affordable platforms for developers, which means the more powerful console will most often also see better performance results.

Xbox Series X vs PS5 – What does the Digital Foundry data say?

The data presented by John Linneman, one of the leading figures at Digital Foundry, bears this out. So far, the Xbox Series X has performed better than the PS5 in most comparisons. Microsoft’s console came out on top in eight of the comparisons; the PS5 won in two.

Using Twitter, Linneman revealed an Excel sheet with all the comparisons made in the last 28 months. In all, there were 15 comparisons; in five of these comparisons, there was a tie between PS5 and Xbox Series X (or else the game was bad on all platforms).

For those with multiple platforms at home, what is your platform of choice for playing third-party titles?


About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The new discoveries about the gigantic eruption of Tonga

A number of studies are being published by scientists on the Huge eruption of January …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved