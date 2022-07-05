So far, Xbox Series X has won most Digital Foundry benchmarks

Whenever a new generation of consoles begins, the same question arises again: which is the most powerful console on the market and with the best performance in cross-platform games?
In this generation, the answer from the start seemed to be the Xbox Series X due to its higher computing power compared to the PS5 – Microsoft’s console has 12 teraflops, Sony’s has 10.28 teraflops.
Sometimes having more power is not equivalent to having better performance. For example, the PS3 was known for having a very powerful but at the same time complicated processor. Result: developers had a hard time extracting that power and the Xbox 360 often performed better, despite being less powerful.
However, in this generation this has not happened again. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are affordable platforms for developers, which means the more powerful console will most often also see better performance results.
Xbox Series X vs PS5 – What does the Digital Foundry data say?
The data presented by John Linneman, one of the leading figures at Digital Foundry, bears this out. So far, the Xbox Series X has performed better than the PS5 in most comparisons. Microsoft’s console came out on top in eight of the comparisons; the PS5 won in two.
Using Twitter, Linneman revealed an Excel sheet with all the comparisons made in the last 28 months. In all, there were 15 comparisons; in five of these comparisons, there was a tie between PS5 and Xbox Series X (or else the game was bad on all platforms).
For those with multiple platforms at home, what is your platform of choice for playing third-party titles?
I want to share this – over the last year, this is pretty much the complete list of videos I’ve worked on. Turns out – only four of them are platform comparisons. I’ve noted the best version determined from those videos. I’m happy with the shift to more retro and big releases. pic.twitter.com/IDsxPvexDI
— John Linneman (@dark1x) June 30, 2022