So far, Xbox Series X has won most Digital Foundry benchmarks

Whenever a new generation of consoles begins, the same question arises again: which is the most powerful console on the market and with the best performance in cross-platform games?

In this generation, the answer from the start seemed to be the Xbox Series X due to its higher computing power compared to the PS5 – Microsoft’s console has 12 teraflops, Sony’s has 10.28 teraflops.

Sometimes having more power is not equivalent to having better performance. For example, the PS3 was known for having a very powerful but at the same time complicated processor. Result: developers had a hard time extracting that power and the Xbox 360 often performed better, despite being less powerful.

However, in this generation this has not happened again. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are affordable platforms for developers, which means the more powerful console will most often also see better performance results.