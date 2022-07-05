Sonia Abrão criticizes Patrícia Poeta’s ego at the Meeting: “Just me and me”

Patrícia Poeta’s debut at the Meeting displeased Sonia Abrão. In this Monday’s A Tarde É Sua (4/7), the presenter of RedeTV! criticized the ego of Fátima Bernardes’ substitute alongside Manoel Soares, who debuted with discretion and let her colleague try to shine.

“I thought she talked a lot about her, forced her too much”, began Sonia Abrão. She later quoted a passage from the Meeting in which Poeta spoke of herself unnecessarily.

“Today, even to introduce Tati Machado to talk about Pantanal, she said: ‘She likes samba as much as I do’. What does this have to do with the frame? It’s her trying to bring her personality as a brand to the program and this story of Fátima Bernardes ends, but it’s very precocious, it’s not overnight. It took Fátima almost five years to get a place, to solidify”, analyzed the journalist.

For Sonia, Poeta wants to imprint her personality on the Meeting as quickly as possible: “She is so anxious to say ‘it’s my program’, ‘I’m the presenter’, that today she just used the ‘I’, ‘I’, ‘I’, ‘I’ until our ears wear out! I thought it was a little too much.”

