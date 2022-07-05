Sonia Abrão loses patience with Patrícia Poeta: “she forced too much”

Sonia Abrampresenter of The Afternoon Is Yoursat TV network!did not like the “debut” of Patricia Poet in command of Datein the mornings of the globe. Without mincing words, the journalist made a point of showing her rancidity to the global.

“Forced too much”

“I thought she talked a lot about her, pushed her too much. Today, even to introduce Tati Machado to talk about Pantanal, she said: ‘She likes samba as much as I do’. What does this have to do with the frame? It’s her trying to bring her personality as a brand to the program and this story of Fátima Bernardes ends, but it’s very precocious, it’s not overnight. Fátima took almost five years to establish, to solidify”detonated.

Advertising Could not load ad

Sonia took the opportunity to praise Manoel Soares, who was “sold” as one of the presenters of the program, but was sidelined at the premiere.

“He was very polite, very polite because he said that he agrees that it should be so, that the official presenter is Patricia because it is a basically female schedule, from presenter to presenter, and that it has to be that way. he went [preterido] because he was introduced as a presenter himself, but she [Poeta] opens the program as the presenter [oficial] and he there quietly in his corner. He preferred the diplomatic exit.”commented the presenter.

Daily, Sonia Abram detonates some attitude of artists. Last week, she did not like the attitude of the actress Claudia Raia that exposed the relationship of the singer Marisa Monte with the federal deputy Alexandre Frota.

READ MORE: Gabriel Sater, the Trindade from ‘Pantanal’, veteran actress behind the scenes: “Finíssima”