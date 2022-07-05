Soybeans retreat strong in Chicago this Tuesday, returning from the US holiday…

The soybean market returns from the holiday, plummeting on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Tuesday (5). The quotations fell from 33 to 55.50 points in the main contracts, taking August to US$ 14.61 and September to US$ 13.61 per bushel. November, a reference for the American crop, was quoted at US$ 13.42 per bushel.

Prices retreat feeling the weight of risk aversion, with funds and speculators seeking safer assets and shedding their positions in agricultural commodities. More than that, the absence of Chinese demand and more the development of the new American crop within normality also contribute to the lows.

DEMAND

China continues to buy at a slower pace than in previous years, processors’ margins are poor and derivatives inventories are large in the country. More than that, vegetable oil prices continue to plummet not only in China, but in the entire Asian market.

“Palm oil is down 7% in two trading sessions. It has already returned all the high of the year. Stocks in Malaysia reach a maximum of seven months. In China, Sinograin, the reserve manager, announced in June a round of six rapeseed oil auctions – or canola. The Chinese Minister of Agriculture expects a record oilseed crop, which could exceed 55 million tons for the first time”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

In two weeks, China bought about 20 soy boats, when it would normally be buying 30 a week to guarantee its supply. The Asian nation – and other buyers – continue to disperse their purchases and seek to carry out their business where prices are more attractive and Brazil is now showing itself as an interesting alternative.

CLIMATE IN THE USA

Next to demand, the weather in the Corn Belt is the main fundamental that is on traders’ radar. The last few days saw good rains in important production regions, such as the state of Illinois, parts of Iowa, Indiana and other areas, which could have promoted some improvement in North American fields.

“And that fact could be limiting bullish appeal in Chicago for this week,” says Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting. “The picture shows that the weather brings temperatures within normal, but with indications that this Tuesday we will have more than 38ºC in Iowa and also very high temperatures in Illinois, but still without major problems, since the crop is still in the beginning of flowering. “.

The latest maps from NOAA, the official US weather service, show that for the period July 10-14, temperatures are expected to be above average across the productive belt, while rainfall is expected to be within the average for the main producing states.

US Temperature Forecast July 10-14 – Map: NOAA

US Rainfall Forecast July 10-14 – Map: NOAA

The new weekly crop monitoring bulletin from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) arrives this Tuesday – also due to the holiday – and the market is also waiting for this data. And although declines in the quality of American crops have already been recorded for three consecutive weeks, the rates are still higher than those recorded in the same period last year.

“The market had a slow start to the week because the US celebrated the anniversary of US independence this July 4th and is now 246 years old. Expectations are that this week the market would have to correct a bit upwards as it fell a lot last Friday and with the indicators already at rock bottom levels at the moment”, says Brandalizze.