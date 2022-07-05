SP Justice blocks BRL 450 million in cryptocurrency transactions from Binance

Brazilian company that processes withdrawals and deposits from brokerage customers claims that there were no adjustments to new rules on the crypto market

Pierre Borthiry/Unsplash

New rules on cryptocurrency transactions took effect on June 16



The 2nd Chamber of Business Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) determined the blocking of R$ 451.6 million from the accounts of Capitual, a company that intermediated transactions in Binancethe largest broker cryptocurrencies in the world, with clients and financial institutions in Brazil. The values ​​were generated with the purchase and sale of assets on the foreign platform. The Brazilian company stopped processing Binance payments on June 16, claiming that Central Bank measures that regulate the cryptocurrency market, such as the one that requires the company to obtain user identification data (KYC), were not being respected. BC went on to require each Binance customer’s accounts to be individualized to prevent financial fraud such as money laundering and financing of shares and terrorist groups, but the Lithuania-based company alleged violation of users’ privacy and refused to comply. the rules.

With the interruption of service, customers’ money continued to be saved, but could not be withdrawn. Binance went to court to, at the same time, restore the functioning of the system and withdraw the money from Capitual, with the end of the contract. According to an official note from Capitual, two other brokers he works for, KuCoin and Huobi, made the necessary adjustments and their negotiations take place normally. The brokerage company appealed to the courts and on June 22, it obtained a decision from the 18th Civil Court of São Paulo so that the service would continue to be provided. However, this decision was suspended days later by judge Caio Marcelo Mendes de Oliveira, from the 2nd Chamber of Business Law. On June 30, judge Paulo Ayrosa, from the 31st Chamber of Private Law, ordered the blocking of the accounts.

in contact with Young pan, Binance stressed that Capitual is no longer its payment provider, and that it has closed an agreement with a new partner, Latam Gateway, whose integration is still in progress and soon all withdrawals and deposits will be fully normalized, and offers alternatives. “Binance also emphasizes that it has taken all necessary and reasonable steps in relation to Capitual to protect users and their resources and ensure that they are not adversely affected by the change,” assured the exchange.

The Capitual informed that it will not comment on the decision and reinforced its version of the story. “Capitual bases its activities on compliance with legislation and requests from regulatory bodies and is committed to measures to combat money laundering and the financing of illicit activities in the cryptocurrency market. In this way, it understands that the requirements of regulatory bodies, such as the Central Bank, are mandatory for its operation and that of its commercial partners”, he says, in the position sent to the report. Check the full official notes.

Official Binance Note

“Binance highlights that Capitual is no longer its payment provider. On June 24, the exchange announced that it had signed a contract with a local partner more committed to its values ​​and to Brazilian users. Binance also stresses that it has taken all necessary and reasonable steps towards Capitual to protect users and their resources and ensure they are not adversely affected by the change. The company also highlighted that the integration process with the new payment partner, Latam Gateway, is underway and will be completed soon, when transactions (deposits and withdrawals) will be fully normalized. In the meantime, the exchange continues to offer options. For deposits and withdrawals, users can also transact via Binance’s P2P system (more information here). For direct purchase of cryptocurrencies, Binance has Pix and bank transfers available through an alternative provider. For withdrawals, there is a “sell to card” option available for Visa. If in doubt, users can access Binance support on this page or via official chat.”

Official Note from the Capital

Capitual does not comment on the decision of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), resulting from the ongoing judicial process filed by Binance, for running in secrecy of Justice. Capitual clarifies that it has adapted its technological platform to individualize the process of verifying the identity of users in transactions in Reais, in compliance with a determination by the Central Bank. The objective is to strengthen controls and have more security in operations involving cryptocurrencies.

This suitability was reported to Binance, as well as other partner exchanges, in early May. It came into force on 6/16, in compliance with the notification received by the Capital from its partner Banco Acesso with the determination of the Central Bank. The content is based on Circular No. 3,978/20 of the Central Bank, which provides for internal procedures and controls to be adopted by institutions aimed at preventing the use of the financial system for the practice of money laundering and terrorist financing crimes. The partner exchanges KuCoin and Huobi have adapted their systems to the changes that have taken place on the Capitual platform and the services provided to their users in transactions with reais happen regularly. In the case of Binance, there was no such suitability.

Capitual bases its activities on compliance with legislation and requests from regulatory bodies and is committed to measures to combat money laundering and the financing of illicit activities in the cryptocurrency market. In this way, it understands that the requirements of regulatory bodies, such as the Central Bank, are mandatory for its operation and that of its business partners.