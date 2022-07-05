Stabbed, man taken to hospital in serious condition

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Stabbed, man taken to hospital in serious condition 2 Views

A 32-year-old man had to be rescued and taken to Hospital da Vida after being wounded by a knife.


According to information from the Fire Department, around 5 pm this Sunday (3), a rescue team was called to travel to Bororó Village, in the Dourados Indigenous Reserve.


The victim was stabbed in the abdomen region and taken to the hospital in a serious condition.


The case is investigated.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

