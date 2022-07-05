Stabbed, man taken to hospital in serious condition

A 32-year-old man had to be rescued and taken to Hospital da Vida after being wounded by a knife.





According to information from the Fire Department, around 5 pm this Sunday (3), a rescue team was called to travel to Bororó Village, in the Dourados Indigenous Reserve.





The victim was stabbed in the abdomen region and taken to the hospital in a serious condition.





The case is investigated.

