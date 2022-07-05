Stranger Things | Actor shares what it was like shooting the Master of Puppets scene

Stranger Things star, Joseph Quinn stated in an interview that his scene playing Master of Puppetsof Metallicawas his favorite moment in the series.

In a recent interview, Quinn revealed that his favorite moment of Stranger Things was the sequence of Eddie playing Master of Puppets at the end of volume 2 of the acclaimed Netflix series. Playing a version of “Master of Puppets” of Metallica, Eddie stay in inverted world amid red lightning, facing off against a horde of demonic bats (demobats), to create an epic distraction so your friends can survive.

Quinn says that while he loved acting in scenes with the rest of the cast of Stranger Thingsthe scene of Metallica It was one of the coolest moments of his life.

Check out the full review by Quinn below:

“I think all the scenes with the whole gang. I loved that group thing, when you’re just hanging out with everybody… But I would say the highlight was probably the Metallica sequel, just because it was so much fun. The whole time I was doing it, I was like, “I’m never going to be able to do something this cool again. That’s it, so make the most of it.”

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with consequences, our group of friends is separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a horrific mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

All seasons already released from Stranger Things are available at Netflix.