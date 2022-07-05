Stranger Things | Creators hope to ‘pass the baton’ in spin-off series

Working on Stranger Things for a few years now, the Duffer brothers hope to have less involvement in the upcoming Netflix spinoff series.

participating in Happy Sad Confused, Matt Duffer said that both he and his brother, Rossintend “pass the baton” for someone else to work in this universe, allowing them to focus on new things while being completely involved with the future of the franchise.

“The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, who I hope is really talented and passionate about this universe.” – It says Matt. “It has to be someone who is really there from start to finish. I think we need to find a partner to help us with this.” – Complete the producer

There are still no details on what the spinoff series is about. Stranger Thingsbut it is known that the main series will end in the 5th season, which will begin production only in 2023.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with consequences, our group of friends is separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a horrific mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

