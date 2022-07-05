Stranger Things | Final episode will last for a movie

The 5th and final season of Stranger Things will maintain the momentum of its predecessor and take advantage of the flexibility of Netflix with the duration of the episodes of their series. according to the brothers dufferthe last chapter of Stranger Things must be the size of a feature film.

“We don’t really like shows where the penultimate episode is too strong, and the last one just shows the effects of what happens in the previous one. What we have to do is write a final chapter of 2 and a half hours, like we did in season 4.“, commented Ross Duffer to the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“That way, the climax effects are just part of a bigger chapter. I’d expect a finale of at least 2 hours“, completed Matt Duffer.

The duo also warned fans to expect plenty of references to the first season, including a story entirely confined to Hawkins, where it all began. “There’s something cool about ending a story with these circular moments.“, mused Matt.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



