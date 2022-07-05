Stranger Things: Scene Between Characters In Season 4 Final Episode “Wasn’t In The Script”

With the release of the final two episodes of season 4 of “Stranger Things” this Friday (1º), fans of the series were finally surprised by the long-awaited kiss between Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder). But in a publication in twittermade on Saturday (2), the writers revealed that this scene “wasn’t in the script”.

The post garnered as much repercussion as the kiss, and had more than 255,000 likes, 24,000 retweets and 1,618 comments. In the text, the authors admitted: “This kiss wasn’t in the script, Winona and David added it on the day of filming”. That’s what I call improvisation!

The iconic scene Joyce and Hopper kiss happened in the Russian prison, while they were trying to escape and fighting the monsters.

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement upon witnessing the long-awaited kiss, as the characters have been directly opposite each other since Season 2. The relationship between the two became even closer in the 3rd season of the series. The latest volume released is marked by the separation of the characters, who struggle to be together again, after Hopper is presumed dead.

And the kiss scene wasn’t the only one improvised! Before Hawkins’ group leaves for the Upside Down with the intention of defeating the villain Vecna, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) have a super cute and heartfelt conversation. At the end of the scene, Eddie fires a “I love you man!” to the friend. THE writers account on Twitter also revealed that the moment was improvised by the actor. That’s cute!

After the release of Volume I of Season 4 on May 27, “Stranger Things” broke Netflix’s record for number one English-language series. And the numbers are impressive: there were more than 930 million hours of streaming consumed in less than a month, in the first 28 days of launch alone. Production surpassed the previous occupant of the post, the “Bridgerton” series.

The creators of the series, the Duffer brothers, revealed this Monday (4), in an exclusive interview with the Collider portal, that the season 5 script will begin writing in the first week of August this year. What anxiety, my father!