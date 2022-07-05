Study: Current Vaccines Do Not Protect Against New Omicron Infections | Health

Reproduction: BBC News Brazil Vaccine against Covid-19

The rise in Covid-19 cases in Brazil and in other countries raises a number of doubts, since a large part of the population is vaccinated or was recently contaminated during the first wave of the Ômicron variant, caused by BA.1, in January. . However, the increasingly common occurrence of reinfections can be explained by the prevalence of new versions of the virus: the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines, which are growing in the world.

A new study, published in the scientific journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, shows that the subvariants manage to escape the antibodies generated both by previous infections, such as those during the first months of the year, and by immunizing agents. However, it reinforces that vaccines continue to protect against severe forms of the disease.

The work, conducted by German researchers, adds to other evidence published in recent weeks, in the journals Nature and the New England Journal of Medicine, which also found the low efficiency of antibodies in neutralizing current sublines. In all studies, data were obtained through analysis of samples in the laboratory.

According to the latest analysis by Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS), made with data from Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, the proportion of probable cases of BA.4 and BA.5 in Brazil increased from 44% to 79.3% during the month of June. The other samples are from the BA.2 subline. In the same period, the positivity of Covid-19 – the percentage of tests with a positive result – rose from 38.9% to 49.1%.

new study

Those responsible for the Lancet study evaluated the action of antibodies after infection with BA.1 and BA.2 – subvariants that circulated at the beginning of the year -, after the application of three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and also after a combination of immunizing agents. with contamination. The last one, called hybrid immunity, demonstrated the highest virus neutralizing activity among the three, although it is lower compared to that seen for earlier versions of the pathogen.

“The robust evasion of neutralization by BA.4 and BA.5 indicates that these are variants of evasion of the immune response and that they are more apt than BA.1 or BA.2 to spread in vaccinated populations, in (people during ) recovery from (infection by) Omicron, or both,” the researchers wrote.

Even so, they point out that immunizers provide protection against hospitalization and death from Covid-19 – effectiveness that can be observed with the growth of the curve of hospitalizations and deaths at a rate considerably lower than the number of cases of the disease.

“Vaccination will still protect against serious disease induced by these variants, but protection may be slightly less effective than measure for previously circulating variants,” said Markus Hoffmann, one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

Vaccines for Omicron and monoclonal antibodies

This lower protection leads several pharmaceutical companies to develop new versions of immunizers, the main strategy to combat the virus. Recently, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna released efficacy data for a new booster shot made specifically for the Omicron variant.

Applications increased from 8 to 19 times the number of neutralizing antibodies for the BA.1 subvariant, but in both formulations the growth was about three times lower for the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines.

Even so, the laboratories defend that it is an efficient option for the current versions of Ômicron, and they are seeking an approval from the FDA to start distribution in September.

In addition to vaccines, the scientists of the study published in the Lancet also tested the efficiency of monoclonal antibody therapies used today in neutralizing the new subvariants. Among ten treatments analyzed, only one, Bebtelovimab, from pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, managed to block the infection by BA.4 and BA.5. The therapy was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, in February for emergency use, but has not yet received approval in Brazil.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.