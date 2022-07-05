Submarine drones used to transport drugs seized in Spain

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Submarine drones used to transport drugs seized in Spain 4 Views

Underwater drones used for drug transport

Credit, Spain Police

photo caption,

Spanish police released images of the drones

Spanish police intercepted three underwater drones built to smuggle drugs from Morocco by sea.

The unmanned capsules are apparently capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms of cargo.

As part of a 14-month investigation, eight people were arrested in the cities of Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona.

Police say the operation dismantled a gang suspected of building the vehicles and supplying them to drug dealers across Europe.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Pipoca da Ivete’: see images from the first day of recording of Ivete Sangalo’s program | TV & Famous

The start was given to the new program by Ivete Sangalo, called “Ivete’s Popcorn”. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved