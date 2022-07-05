Submarine drones used to transport drugs seized in Spain

6 hours ago

Credit, Spain Police photo caption, Spanish police released images of the drones

Spanish police intercepted three underwater drones built to smuggle drugs from Morocco by sea.

The unmanned capsules are apparently capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms of cargo.

As part of a 14-month investigation, eight people were arrested in the cities of Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona.

Police say the operation dismantled a gang suspected of building the vehicles and supplying them to drug dealers across Europe.

Spanish authorities say it is the first time they have discovered an underwater vehicle capable of being operated without a crew.

“These devices could allow traffickers to transport large amounts of drugs remotely across the Strait of Gibraltar,” police said in a press release.

The Strait of Gibraltar is the strip of sea that separates Morocco from Spain.

One of the submarines had already been completed and the other two were still under construction. It is believed that the two unfinished capsules would be handed over to a French gang for smuggling cocaine.

Authorities also seized 14 kg of hashish, 8 kg of marijuana, more than €157,000 in cash and six large aerial drones.

Equipped with GPS navigation systems, the vehicles could be operated by drug traffickers from anywhere in the world using an internet device as simple as a tablet.

Among those arrested were a father and son, one of whom police say was a qualified helicopter pilot who had the technical knowledge needed to build such sophisticated vehicles.

Authorities alleged that the gang specialized in building a wide range of air, land and sea vehicles specifically designed to transport drugs and accused them of supplying the devices to criminal organizations in Denmark, Italy, France and Spain.

According to the EFE news agency, investigators discovered 13 different types of vehicles — including hidden “double bottom” trailers capable of carrying up to 800 kg of cargo.

It’s not the first time investigators have found vehicles designed to transport drugs underwater.

Earlier this year, a semi-submersible ship carrying four tons of cocaine was intercepted in Colombia en route to Central America.

In Spain, during the past year, police seized a 9-meter-long submarine during a raid on a warehouse located in the city of Malaga.

Spain has become a key point of entry for drugs into Europe because of its proximity to Morocco — a major marijuana producer — and its close ties to former colonies in South America, where much of the world’s cocaine is produced.

At 15 km wide, the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Europe from Africa, is one of the preferred routes for drug trafficking.

In April last year, police arrested 100 suspected members of gangs accused of using speedboats to transport marijuana around the region.