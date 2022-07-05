“Suicide”, presenter’s son jumps from 6th floor and worse is reported

Journalist Chico Lang revealed how his son Paulo Lang died, who took his own life after a depressive crisis.

Chico Lang, famous for his sports coverage, lived a drama between 2018 and 2019. In eight months, the veteran lost two children, one to depression, the other to crack addiction. In an interview with “Inteligência Ltda.”, the presenter of the Gazeta gave details of how the loss of his son was, Paul, who took his own life.

“My son Paulo committed suicide on December 9, four years ago. We took a while to find him, because he jumped out of a bathroom window that didn’t even pass a fly. I don’t know how he managed to jump there, but he jumped,” said the famous.

Chico Lang revealed that the heir did not seem to be living in the midst of sadness, except for his dissatisfaction with working with his father in his campaign to be a deputy. “He was a 6-foot-3, big boy, strong as hell. He boxed, muay thai, ran four hours a day, day in, day out. Health to give and sell,” he said.

The journalist continued: “And he jumped from the sixth floor of the building we lived in, which when he was little he helped me buy, because he thought I would like the building. He said: ‘Dad, go see this building. Mom didn’t like it, but I liked it. You’ll like it, I know your taste.’ I went there and bought it, mostly because of him, because of the leisure I had there. And finally, he jumped off the building.”

FOUND WITH LIFE

Chico Lang also revealed a detail that filled him with hope, but it didn’t last long. “We found him fifteen minutes later, he was still alive. […] It took half an hour for him to die, for you to see how healthy he was,” he explained.

how it got back up

The presenter stated that it was only with therapy that he discovered that suicide is a voluntary act, that the person understands that there are so many interns that this is the way he finds relief. Nowadays, the journalist guarantees that he knows how to live with pain, no matter how difficult everything has been.