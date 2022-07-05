Surgeries for varicose veins reduce by almost 70% in Brazil



Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again!

OK Thanks! Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal OK

The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine. If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site. If you are interested in more content and courses aimed at medical residency, get to know Medcel, the partner site of PEBMED

Due to the pandemic, the national drop in the volume of surgeries for varicose veins reaches 69% in the last two years, according to data released by the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SBACV).

Specialists clarify that the moment requires a clarification campaign to encourage the return of patients to the offices and measures to strengthen the service infrastructure to accommodate the pent-up demand.

“For a large part of the population, varicose veins are minor problems that do not need attention. It is a mistake to limit this perception that it is a merely aesthetic concern. On the contrary, without proper care, varicose veins imply a loss of quality of life, especially for women, where they are more prevalent, who may suffer from pain and discomfort, compromising their routine. In addition, varicose veins can evolve into serious situations that are difficult to reverse, such as stasis ulcers, which are difficult to heal”, highlighted the president of SBACV, doctor Julio Peclat.

Read too: Is there an association between varicose veins and other more serious vascular diseases?

The risks of vascular disease can vary, depending on the specific problem. In arterial diseases, patients are at risk of cerebrovascular accident (CVA), amputation, paraplegia, among others. Already in venous diseases, from skin wounds that do not heal by varicose veins as much the death itself, in the case of a possible pulmonary embolism.

Despite the varied diseases, the risk factors are common: advanced age, diabetes and high cholesterol, family history of vascular or heart diseases, physical inactivity, obesity, pregnancy and smoking.

Possible treatments for vascular disease

The treatment of each vascular disease depends on its severity, but in almost all of them, lifestyle changes are indicated, such as maintaining a healthier diet, exercising and quitting smoking.

“It may be necessary to prescribe medication to lower the cholesterol level and dissolve clots. Non-surgical procedures such as angioplasty, placement of stent and endoprostheses can also be used. Open surgery can be used in selected cases to treat aneurysms, carotid disease, lower limb ischemia or even lower limb varicose veins”, explained the vice president of Research and Innovation at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, physician and professor Nelson Wolosker. , in an interview with the PEBMED News Portal.

Current panorama of vascular and endovascular surgery in the country

Specialists point out that the advances in the specialty were immense in the last 30 years, when new technologies began to be used, such as angioplasties and the use of stents and endoprostheses. In this same period, there was also development of conventional techniques.

Currently, patients can be treated individually with the best therapeutic alternatives for their particular vascular disease.

In addition to treating patients with vascular diseases, vascular and endovascular surgeons are essential to provide complementary support in all types of surgeries, such as oncology. This is because in extreme situations, important vessels have to be removed, requiring the presence of these specialists for the reconstruction of vascular flow.

Know more: See the new recommendations for management and treatment of bleeding from gastroesophageal varices

“We treat less serious illnesses in outpatient settings, such as varicose veins, as well as very serious problems in settings that require advanced intensive care support. Our big problem is the recurrent lack of investment for the treatment of vascular diseases. In places with potentially less financial investment, managers are forced to choose the type of investment to make, generating deficits in surgical materials and the impossibility of treating a specific group of patients. In this way, professionals are obliged to offer alternative treatments”, said the vice president of Research and Innovation at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

However, the expert believes that the short-term prospects are for economic development in the country and that greater investment can be made in the treatment of patients with vascular problems, reducing morbidity and mortality caused by these diseases.

“In the long term, we hope that molecular treatments can offer control of most diseases, reducing the number of patients. In general, we have already found in Brazil a good structure and working conditions so that physicians can dedicate themselves and improve themselves to serve the population, with well-structured and trained vascular and endovascular surgery services. And patients can be treated in their home states, with no need to move to other states. However, as demand is usually constant, there may be an accumulation of patients waiting for some type of treatment. But we hope that these deficits can be resolved as soon as possible”, concluded Nelson Wolosker.

This text was reviewed by the medical team of the PEBMED Portal.

quiz Regarding the follow-up of this patient and other cases of induced abortion, which of the following alternatives should you consider to be the most appropriate? Click on the banner below and reply in our forum.

Participate in the discussion of this case in the PEBMED Forum

Author:

Journalist graduated from Universidade Estácio de Sá (UNESA), postgraduate in Communication with the Market from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) and in Strategic Communication Management from Instituto de Gestão e Comunicação (IGEC/FACHA)