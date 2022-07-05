The 21 IBOV shares that can double in value in 12 months – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Although the scenario is not favorable for investments in variable income, 21 stocks that make up the main index of B3 should have an increase of at least 100% in the next 12 months.

The projections are based on data available on the Bloomberg terminal sent by analysts covering the companies.

Among these 21 shares, only the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) showed a positive return in this year, with an increase of 8.8%. The other 20 accumulate losses that exceed 60%

The Ibovespa ended the month of June down by 11.5%. It was the worst performance in the monthly accumulated since March 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic began. Although the scenario is not favorable for investments in variable income, 21 stocks that make up the main index of B3 should have an increase of at least 100% in the next 12 months.

The projection is part of a survey produced by Monett, an investment platform, sent exclusively to E-Investor.

Méliuz (CASH3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had the biggest falls on the Stock Exchange in the accumulated of 2022. However, analysts believe that they are the companies with the greatest prospects for an increase in the next 12 months. According to the survey, the “consensual upside” (upside projection) of companies is 343% and 273%, respectively.



The shares’ upside percentages are based on the recommendations made by market analysts sent to the Bloomberg terminal, a technology and data company for the financial market. From this information, it was possible to calculate the growth perspective for the assets.

“Bloomberg’s terminal gathers all the upsides of all the analysts who cover each of these assets and give there their estimates for where the prices of the shares should evolve in the next 12 months”, explains Felipe Paletta, partner and analyst. from Monett.

The high projections for companies have specific justifications for each analyst. However, the big estimates are usually tied to sharp declines in assets because the stock has moved further from the target price set by the market. This is because revisions to paper are not made at the same speed as trading variations on the stock exchange.

Even in cases of asset price drops, Mário Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research, explains that analysts tend to maintain their target prices because their assessments are mainly based on data available in the balance sheets released by companies. For this reason, projections do not usually change with the same intensity as the share price.

“The analyst evaluates the results of the companies and makes their projections. Therefore, when balance sheets are released, analysts usually revise their estimates. But it’s not always. Sometimes the analyst changes because he has done a study or seen a new fact”, details Goulart.

Purchase opportunity?

Projections of high share prices can mean good investment opportunities, but the decision to invest cannot be based only on this indicator.

Investors also need to evaluate other qualitative indicators of the company, compare it with its peers and understand how the macroeconomic scenario can impact the performance of the paper.

“If the investor manages to at least filter the moment the company finds itself, compare it with other companies in the sector and use the “upside” only as an additional point in their analysis, they will be able to make a good selection to build your portfolio”, guides Paletta.

João Vítor Freitas, an analyst at Toro, believes that 3R Petroleum can be a good investment option. In addition to being the only one in the sample with a positive return for the year, Freitas points out that the company benefits from the imbalance between supply and demand for oil in the international market.

“In turbulent market moments, commodities tend to perform better. So, we have this buy recommendation for 3R Petroleum shares with a target price of R$ 73”, he recommends.

Empiricus also has the same recommendation for the company. According to Fernando Ferrer, an analyst at Empiricus, 3R has a large amount of oil reserves and has benefited after buying oil producing fields that were from Petrobras.

“After several investments in its fields, the company has significantly reduced the lifting cost, which is extremely important for the business. Although there are risks of execution and operation of the fields, we believe that it is trading at very attractive multiples”, highlights Ferrer.

Empiricus’ buy recommendations also extend to the shares of Petz (PETZ3), Hapvida (HAPV3) and Banco Pan (BPAN3).

Planner Corretora sees Marfrig as a good investment option. Despite recording a 41% drop this year, the company has good fundamentals for the US beef industry. The company’s management is also another factor that reinforces the purchase recommendation for the paper.

“It is also worth noting its financial discipline and capital allocation strategy, with a reduction in gross indebtedness and financial cost. At the end of March 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 21.2 billion; was BRL 21.9 billion in December 2021”, emphasizes Mario Mariante, chief analyst at Planner Corretora. The target price set by the broker is R$20.

Regarding Méliuz’s shares, no brokerage company consulted by E-Investor has a buy recommendation for the company. Guide Investimentos was the only brokerage firm that recommended acquiring Magazine Luiza shares.

Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, highlights that the company, like the Americanas companies, has shown a recovery in recent months. “From an operational point of view, we saw a recovery in the first quarter of Magazine Luiza and Americanas with higher margins and a slight recovery in market share even with increased competition from foreign players (Shopee, Shein and AliExpres)”, explains Crespi, who extends the buy recommendation to Americanas shares.

