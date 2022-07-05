The Boys | Antony Starr arrives in Brazil and praises “Brazilian Timothy”

the cast of the boys is in Brazil! In order to celebrate the last episode of the third season, the actors will participate in an exclusive Prime Video event and, upon arriving in the country during the weekend, they have already left social networks in full swing.

In a new Instagram post, Antony Starr, the interpreter of Capitão Pátria, left a message for Brazilian fans and posted a photo of an octopus dish, playing with one of the events of the beginning of the third season on the network. At the time, his character forced Profound (Chace Crawford) to eat Timothy, his octopus friend, in order to return to the Seven and prove his loyalty to his former companions.

“We’re in Brazil. I was here a while ago, 2019, I think I just… loved it then, I love it now. Brazilians, you rock and I’m happy to be back”wrote the actor. “Oh, and the ‘Brazilian Timothy’ was… delicious…”

In addition to Starr, Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Gross) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) will also be present at an event that is is planned to take place between the days 4th and 7th of July, in Sao Paulo city.

the boys is created by Eric Kripke and is currently in an 8-episode season, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also available on the platform.

It is also worth remembering that the Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on Youtube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.