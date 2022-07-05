The company has already gotten used to Brazil’s uncertainties

Fabio Rodas, CEO of Shopper, a 100% online supermarket, says in an exclusive interview on the UOL Líderes series that being an entrepreneur in Brazil is being “beaten” from all sides. “It’s taking the beatings and going on. It’s having a lot of resilience”.

You can see highlights of the interview in the video above or listen to the entire conversation in the podcast version, on platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, among others.

According to the company’s co-founder, entrepreneurship is difficult in any country, but in Brazil “we have an extra difficulty (an extra source of beatings) which is the complexity of tax rules”, because they consume a good part of companies’ revenue just to calculate how much of taxes must pay.

Created in 2015, Shopper grows an average of 200% per year, employs more than 1,600 people and operates, for the time being, only in the state of São Paulo.

Rodas believes that delivery apps are just models of outsourcing and not innovation, and that in recent years these companies have received a lot of capital and have not passed on delivery costs to consumers.

“In the last few months, a bubble has burst in the world of tech startups, and this easy and cheap capital is no longer available. In the next few years, the account of these applications will have to close, and it is likely that these costs will be passed on customer”, says the CEO.