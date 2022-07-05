The end of the uniformed police who kill in Chile. by Moisés Mendes

by Moisés Mendes

It is ready and the draft of what the new Chilean Constitution could be has been delivered to President Gabriel Boric. The text prepared by the Constituent Assembly will be submitted to a plebiscite on September 7.

The constituents (77 women and 77 men) ended up with the Carabineros, the ostensible national police uniformed by the dictatorship, with the format it has today.

There will be no more uniformed military police in Chile, which have always done all the dirty work, from repression in the streets to smuggling.

The carabineros will be replaced by another police that is committed to human rights, as the text says.

The Carabineros hunted, persecuted and killed not only during the Pinochet period.

The country ends what Bolsonaro’s dream is here. A violent and political national PM under federal command, with a chief with the rank of general. Bolsonaro would very much like to have his carabineros.

It is hoped that the new police forces, without military features, will in fact be less violent than Pinochet’s police.

In relation to the Armed Forces, it is clear that the Army, Air Force and Navy will be solely and exclusively dedicated to the defense of the sovereignty, independence and integrity of the national territory in the face of possible external aggression.

There is no line on political tasks or functions that mediate internal conflicts, as stated in the controversial article 242 of the Brazilian Constitution, which always keeps coup plotters on standby.

The Chilean Constitution is an advance in the area of ​​social security, education and health. It determines that in many areas of the public service there is gender parity, it recognizes the full citizenship of indigenous people and combats all forms of violence, arbitrariness and discrimination. And, of course, it exalts freedoms.

Below are two links. The first, with a summary of the proposed Constitution. And the second with the entirety of 178 pages, 388 articles and 57 transitional provisions.

https://guiaconstitucional.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/GUIA_PRACTICA_BORRADOR_NC.pdf

https://guiaconstitucional.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Texto-Definitivo-CPR-2022-Tapas.pdf

(Text originally published on MOISÉS MENDES BLOG)

