The Free Health Conferences and the struggle for a SUS for the entire population

In Minas Gerais and across the country, the Free Health Conference will present the Manifesto for the Construction of a 100% Public and Universal SUS to society.

The Unified Health System (SUS) saved millions of Brazilian lives in this pandemic. And continues every day to save. Now, it is necessary to save the SUS from underfinancing, from privatization, from the precariousness of the rights of its workers. It is necessary to build the SUS, the basis of the right to life provided for in the 1988 Constitution.

The Frente pela Vida, the largest democratic convergence in defense of the SUS since its foundation, was formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a counterpoint and alternative to the denialism of the federal government. She built the National Plan to Combat Covid, which served as a fundamental reference for states and municipalities and the basis of legitimacy for the establishment of the CPI on Covid in the Federal Senate.

Conferences will be held throughout Brazil and in the various areas of SUS performance, which will lead to a Free National Popular Health Conference to be held on August 5th, World Health Day. At this moment, the goals and commitments of a full construction of the 100% public and universal SUS will be delivered to the candidates for the presidency of the Republic.

In Minas Gerais, on July 16, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm, in the auditorium of the UFMG School of Medicine, Avenida Alfredo Balena, 190, the Free and Popular Conference on Health in Minas will take place.

The Free Health Conference is being convened by the Frente pela Vida, which brings together the main entities of Brazilian sanitation – Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), Cebes (Brazilian Center for Health Studies), United Network, Brazilian Society of Bioethics, National Health – in addition to a set of entities and parties in the democratic field, such as SBPC, Andifes, ABI, CNBB, trade union centrals and social movements.

Text: Organizing Committee of the Free Health Conference MG

Photo: Julio Fernandes