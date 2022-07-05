the last hours before PM kills sister in RJ

Arrested since Saturday (2), military police officer Rhãyna Oliveira de Mello, 30, went through several episodes of fights on Friday night (1st) until she shot her sister Rhãyna Oliveira de Mello, 23, in the chest and killed her in a gas station in São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to testimonies by the PM herself, her husband – who is also a military police officer – and witnesses to the crime, Rhillayne had been drinking for approximately 12 hours at the time she shot her sister. Reports indicate that she argued with at least four people, in addition to Rhãyna: her mother, an Uber driver, a bar owner and her other sister, who is pregnant. In her statement, she claims not to remember several moments of the night.

Rhillayne’s husband said in a statement that he had never witnessed physical fights between the PM’s family, only arguments to get them closer.

Based on the testimonies, the UOL reconstructed the last hours of the PM before her sister’s murder.

July 1st night there was a fight in a car

According to the testimonies, Rhillayne left the house around 8:30 pm on Friday (1st) to go to an aunt’s party. There, she was with her mother, murdered sister and pregnant sister. The father of this sister’s baby testified to DH, for having been with Rhãyna that night and being a longtime friend of the young woman.

The first turbulent episode happened inside the Uber car that Rhaillayneher mother and her pregnant sister were on their way out of the party. According to the depositions, Rhãyna was not in the car.. THE PM started acting in an unpleasant way with the driver for considering him “suspicious”, so the mother and sister scolded the attitude.

At this time, according to testimonies, Rhillayne physically attacked the two women and pregnant sister would have been left with scratch marks on her body — mother and sister have not yet testified.

While all this was happening, Rhãyna was in a bar with her friend. She learned about the three fights because she received messages on her cell phone and even a photograph of her battered pregnant sister.

From left to right: PM Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello and sister Rhayna Mello Image: Playback/Facebook

At dawn, PM took a gun and danced with his sister

At around 3am, after arguing with her mother and sister, Rhillayne went to her house and got her working weapon. The PM’s husband was sleeping and did not know, the moment she entered the house, that she had gone to get the pistol.

Returning to the street, Rhillayne sat alone at the bar called Nando’s. At 3:48 am, the PM’s mother called her son-in-law and told her about the fight between the three of them, and that Rhillayne was very nervous. With the report, Rhillayne’s husband looked for her gun at home and didn’t find it. At 4 am, the PM’s pregnant sister also called her brother-in-law saying she was worried.

Before leaving the house in search of his wife, Rhillayne’s husband called his father-in-law, who said he would not look for his daughter because their meeting could “make the situation worse”. Between 4:30 and 4:45, Rhãyna told her brother-in-law where Rhaillayne was – it’s unclear whether via text or call. At around 4:45 am, the PM found the wife at Nando’s, still alone and apparently calm, but she refused to return to the house with her husband and continued at the bar.

With that, the PM left his wife at the bar and went to his mother-in-law’s house. At around 6 am, the husband returned to the couple’s residence. Soon after, Rhãyna informed her brother-in-law – it is not clear whether by call or message – that she would stay in a place close to where Rhaillayne was, but far away to avoid any discussion.

According to the testimony of the victim’s friend, at dawn Rhillayne asked Rhãyna to go find her. The chronology of the narrated facts indicates that the invitation was made after the PM’s husband found her at Nando’s, since the 23-year-old girl, her friend and Rhailayne fThey stayed together until the bar closed.

Young man died on the morning of July 2

After receiving her sister’s invitation, Rhãyna went to the bar. There, the two sisters talked quietly, had fun and danced, according to the testimony. There is no information on the exact time when the two first met.

Still at the bar, Rhillayne tried to intimidate a nephew’s father by saying he “was the police”. When the bar closed, the PM wanted to go back to use the bathroom and was stopped by the owner. At that moment, according to the deposition, Rhillayne shot into the air at the door of the establishment. In testimony, the PM said he did not remember that she shot.

Rhayna Mello was killed by her police sister, who assumed the shooting Image: Personal Archive

Faced with her sister’s behavior, Rhãyna called the PM’s husband around 7:55 am because her sister was “disturbed and drunk” at a gas station. The sisters began to argue there, but the testimonies do not indicate the content of the fight.

At around 8:10 am, the PM’s husband arrived at the scene and found that his wife had clear signs of intoxication and was continuing to drink — at that point, she had been drinking for 12 hours. The PM tried to calm the situation between the sisters, without success.

The argument got worse and they even physically attacked each other. Rhillayne also said in a statement that she doesn’t remember the fight between the two, only that she came out of the gas station bathroom already arguing with her sister.

the husband of Rhaillayne and Rhãyna’s friend managed to break up their first fight. When she was separated from her sister, the PM pulled out her own gun and started shooting in her sister’s direction. Her husband asked her to stop shooting, tried to get closer but was afraid that a shot would hit him.

When the police stopped the shooting, Rhãyna approached and they started fighting again and Rhaillayne shot her 23-year-old sister in the chest. The husband reports that the young woman has already fallen, apparently lifeless. With the fatal shot, the PM gave his wife a voice of arrest and took her to the Neves Police Station (73rd DP).

Coroner speaks of ‘psychosis’

rhailayne admitted in deposition that he shot at his sister and that he tried to help her. She also said that she “got to see the moment when she was unconscious”.

In the forensic examination, before being sent to prison, Rhillayne told police that she injured herself while being taken to prison: she hit her forehead with the handcuffs and tried to pull out her fingernails.

The expert Celso Eduardo Jandre Boechat attests that the PM arrived at the examination site “with behavior suggesting psychosis or post-traumatic state” and “apathetic with the reported facts”. He confirms the injuries reported by the PM and that she was missing one of the nails on her left hand.

Preventive detention has been decreed

In a custody hearing held on Sunday (3), Rhillayne had the arrest in the act converted into preventive.

O UOL contacted the Public Defender’s Office of Rio de Janeiro, which acted on behalf of the military police, and is awaiting a return. In the judge’s decision, it appears that the agency even asked for the granting of provisional release with the application of precautionary measures, which was denied.

“In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of freedom of the custodian generates offense to public order, thus considering the feeling of security, promised constitutionally, as a guarantee of the other rights of citizens”, maintained the magistrate.