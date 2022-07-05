The Last of Us: Ellie cosplay is so perfect it looks like the game

The Last of Us is one of the biggest and best franchises exclusive to PlayStation, and its fan community is truly passionate about its world and characters! That’s also the case with cosplayer Sandra Miller, who created one of the best Ellie we’ve ever seen. Check out their photos below!

In your twitter and Instagram, Sandra posted beautiful images inspired by Ellie’s look in The Last of Us Part 2and the result was so good that looking at it quickly, it looks like an image captured within the game itself:

“I would like to add that, once again, it was my sister who took the photo,” explained Sandra in the following post. “She’s not a professional photographer or anything, but with a lot of patience and using original reference material, she got this result. Because that’s how talented she is!”

On Instagram, you can find even more images from this sensational shoot, as well as dozens and dozens of other Ellie-inspired photos from both the first and second games.

Seeing these beautiful photos just makes us want to play the remake even more The Last of Us Part 1which will be released on September 2nd on PlayStation 5, and in the future also on PC!