The United States has had more than 300 mass shootings in 2022 alone

Survey by Gun Violence Archive shows the number of mass shootings in the United States this year

The United States was the target of another mass shooting on Monday, the 4th. During the July 4th holiday celebrations in Highland Park, Illinois, a gunman killed six people and wounded 31.

A survey by the organization Gun Violence Archive emphasizes that with the event that took place today (4) it is the 308th mass shooting that causes panic in the US only in 2022. The organization’s criterion for defining a ‘mass shooting’ is the episode in which that four or more people are shot.

mass shootings

As reported by CNN, the organization counts 11 mass shootings in the first four days of the month of July, which has just begun. Three of them took place on the day the country celebrates independence.

It is worth mentioning that other episodes involving mass shootings in 2022 include the case of an 18-year-old boy who took the lives of ten people in a New York supermarket, as well as a man of the same age who killed 19 students and two educators in a school located in Texas.

