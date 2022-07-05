The week’s most indicated action has a twist; see the new favorite among 12 brokers – Money Times

THE most recommended action of the week took a turn, according to exclusive withdrawal prepared by Money Times with information present in 12 recommended wallets.

The then preferred paper by analysts in the short term it was an action off the radar of investors and little known by newcomers to the investment world.

the action of Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) is widely preferred in the short-term recommendations of brokers, but lost the podium to Minerva Foods (BEEF3), which obtained four purchase referrals per week.

The meatpacking plant was not even among the main bets of analysts in the previous week, but it started to attract the interest of market professionals who understand short shot gains.

“In the short term, Minerva’s shares showed strong buying momentum, with rising averages and breaking resistance at R$13.60. We believe in the continuity of the longer term trend with the first target at R$14.50 and the highest target at R$15”, say analysts Lucas Claro, Otto Sparenberg and Lucas Costa, from the BTG Pactual.

See the most recommended stocks by analysts between July 4th and 8th:

Participated in the survey: Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Nu Invest, PagBank, Land Investments, Vitreous, XP Investimentos and Warren.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..