“There are 2 chances to sign”; Andreas Pereira can return and negotiation is exposed in Flamengo

O Flamengo entered the market strong recently and still keeps an eye on new opportunities, precisely aiming to increase the options and also the quality of the cast, in order to achieve success in the competitions that it has been disputing. The team led by Dorival Júnior continues to gradually recover and regain confidence, after a period of much criticism.

In recent days, with the full approval of the technical committee, the board agreed with 2 names, which arrive with the status of holders and greatly cheering the fans: the first was Everton Cebolinha, who should be Bruno Henrique’s immediate replacement, just after the serious injury, which should take the striker off the pitch for up to 1 year.

Then, after a long “soap opera”, he officially reached an agreement with Arturo Vidal, who was at Inter Milan, but had made it clear on several occasions that he would like to play for Flamengo, posting photos and videos with the mantle. red-black. The arrival of the Chilean could be important, especially after the confirmed departure of Andreas Pereira.

The “Pitico”, as it was nicknamed, was marked by the mistake in the Libertadores final, but for what he had been presenting recently, many asked for his permanence. After the end of his loan contract, he returned to Manchester United, with whom he has a current relationship, but will be transferred to Fulham, from England, as informed by the English.

The question that stirred the flamenguistas a lot is that the midfielder can return to Mais Querido. According to journalist Pablo Raphael, from the “Urubu Interativo” portal, there are 2 chances to sign: the club’s project is to close a pre-contract in January, or for Andreas to make a friendly termination with the parties at the beginning of next yearbeing able to return to the club where he would not like to have left.