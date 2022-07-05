‘There is no point in asking me to give up’, Molon tells Freixo

The PSB’s pre-candidate for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro, Alessandro Molon, countered the public demand made by Marcelo Freixo for his party colleague to give up running for office in the name of an agreement with the PT in the state.

In an interview with the newspaper The globeMolon said he was “perplexed” by the statements made by the PSB’s pre-candidate for the government of Rio.

“The only candidacy for the Senate with real conditions to win against Bolsonarismo is mine”, said Molon. “Ceciliano is far behind in the polls. Of the six parties in Freixo’s coalition, three support me. This is not a matter of whim or vanity. There’s no point in asking me to give up“.

In Rio, PT and PSB reached an agreement to have Freixo as the name that will run for governor and André Ceciliano (PT) as senator. However, Molon resists.

“I never made an agreement to give up the pre-candidate seat for the Senate. Neither with Freixo nor with the PT”, guarantees the pessebist. “I have 20 years of honorable public life and am known as a person of my word. I have never pledged my word to an agreement to that effect.”

This week, intellectuals sent a letter to Molon asking him to give up running for office in favor of consolidating an alliance with the PT.

“The postulation of his candidacy for the Senate, although legal and legitimate, and based on his indisputable merits, puts at risk the supra-party coalition, the most powerful political instrument that has been formed in decades”, says the letter. “Nothing would justify putting unity at risk, this extraordinary achievement, which offers us the opportunity to achieve a historic victory, electing Lula president and Freixo governor,” he added.

Molon reacted and stated that he has “a list of over a hundred intellectuals and artists who support me”.

“Every day I hear appeals to keep my candidacy and not hand over the election to Romário, who is Bolsonaro’s candidate,” he reinforced.