“They used Boca”, says world champion for Argentina about Vidal in Flamengo

The signing of Chilean Arturo Vidal from Flamengo left scars in Argentina. Last week news emerged that the midfielder was almost right with Boca Juniors. However, on Saturday (2) night came the twist. Vidal and the Most Beloved got everything right. Just the official announcement.

Boca fans and Argentine press analysts did not accept Vidal’s decision to play for Flamengo. Also because the two clubs can face each other in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. This Monday (4), in an ESPN Argentine program, the former player Oscar Ruggeri, did not escape the subject.

While the issue was being debated, Ruggeri interrupted a benchmate and said: “They used Boca.” Faced with the shock of the other participants in the program, presenter Sebastián Vignolo disagreed. For him, Vidal did not directly participate in the negotiations as the negotiations are carried out by his representatives.

Calmer, Ruggeri apologized for the outburst. World champion for Argentina in 1986, Ruggeri had a brilliant career in the country. He was one of the few players to succeed in the three biggest Argentine clubs, Boca Juniors, River Plate and San Lorenzo.

Vidal already has a date to arrive in Rio and be announced in Flamengo

Vidal is already 99% a Flamengo fan. He already has a contract that provides for a bond until the end of 2023, with an expenditure of around R$20 million reais. Flamengo will be Vidal’s seventh club. It appeared in Colo Colo, Chile, in 2007.

Vidal made his career in Europe, always playing for big clubs. The Chilean arrived in the old continent in 2007, to play for Bayern Leverkusen. In 2011, he transferred to Juventus, from Italy. In 2015, Vidal joined Bayern Munich.

The next destination was Barcelona, ​​in 2018. Finally, Vidal transferred to Inter de Mião in 2020. In his career, the Chilean has 620 games, with 108 goals and 80 assists.

