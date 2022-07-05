Thiago Gagliasso is sentenced to pay R$10,000 for spreading fake news

Thiago Gagliasso, actor, influencer and also brother of Bruno Gagliasso, was ordered to pay R$10,000 in compensation to Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, mother of Marlon Santana de Araújo, one of the young people murdered in the Jacarezinho massacre in May of last year. .

Thiago had published, at the time, an image of a woman holding a rifle and the interview given by Adriana to RJTV (TV Globo), claiming to be the same person. The information is false and has been denied by the police authorities.

“It is evident that the Defendant’s publication affected the Plaintiff’s dignity, as in addition to mocking the mourning for the loss of her son, they tarnished her reputation in society by linking her to the crime. In addition, the Defendant is a public person with a large number of followers, which facilitates the propagation of the content”, decided Judge José Guilherme Vasi Werner.

“Thus, I understand that the amount of BRL 10,000.00 (ten thousand reais) is adequate to compensate the plaintiff, considering the circumstances of the facts, the economic condition of the Defendant and the victim. Furthermore, the request to retract it, publishing new publications informing the content of this sentence, as well as unlinking the image of the author part of the video in question is well founded”.

In addition to the payment of compensation, the influencer has a period of five days to make a retraction on their social networks, with a daily fine of R$ 200.00, limited to a ceiling of R$ 2 thousand.

Ironically, and making a point of mentioning the presidential candidate Lula, the actor commented on the judicial decision and said that so far he had not received the notification from the Justice.

“Good morning to those who woke up condemned and were not even notified of the process! Hahaha we are together globolinda thanks for the disclosure, I liked the influencer hahahaha, arrest TGZinhoooooou! Lula free TGzinho imprisoned”, he wrote in the publication, refuting the information first given in O Globo.