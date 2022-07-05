Thiago Gagliasso sentenced to pay R$10 to mother of dead man in police operation in Jacarezinho | Rio de Janeiro



Actor Thiago Gagliasso was ordered to pay R$10,000 in compensation

Rio – Actor Thiago Gagliasso, brother of Bruno Gagliasso, was sentenced to pay compensation of R$10,000 to the mother of one of the youths murdered during a police action in Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of the city, in May last year. The conviction was for moral damages against Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, mother of Marlon Santana de Araújo. Thiago shared the image of a woman holding a rifle saying that it was the mother of the murdered boy. The information was denied by the police authorities.

“It is evident that the Defendant’s publication affected the Plaintiff’s dignity, as in addition to making fun of the mourning for the loss of her son, they tarnished her reputation in society by linking her to the crime. In addition, the Defendant is a public person with a large amount of followers, which facilitates the propagation of the content”, says an excerpt from the decision of judge José Guilherme Vasi Werner.

In addition to paying the compensation, the judge gave Gagliasso a period of five days to make a retraction on his social media, with a daily fine of R$200, limited to a ceiling of R$2,000. The conviction was approved on Tuesday of last week (28). Through social media, the actor commented on the court decision and said that he had not yet been notified.

“Good morning to those who woke up convicted and were not even notified of the process! Hahaha we are together globolinda thanks for the disclosure, I liked the influencer hahahaha, arrest TGZinhoooooou! Lula free TGzinho arrested”, wrote Thiago in the publication, contesting the information given by columnist Ancelmo Gois , from the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

Lawyer considers low value and will appeal

Adriana’s lawyer, João Tancredo said that he will appeal the judicial conviction for considering the amount stipulated for the payment of the fine to be low: “The fine has a pedagogical nature. The amount determined for payment does not encourage him (Thiago) to speak the truth. But, if there is a retraction, which is Adriana’s wish, Thiago will not need to pay any fine”, explained Tancredo.

wanted by DAYThiago Galiasso did not comment on the matter.