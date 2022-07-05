“Thor: Love and Thunder” Avoids Risk to Keep Marvel’s Wheel Turning – 05/07/2022

Every comic book reader knows the concept of the “comic of the week”. It’s the story that keeps the wheels turning. A fun and honest adventure, even if it doesn’t bring news and doesn’t excite anyone. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a comic book of the week.

Taika Waititi’s film, returning to the Marvel scene after “Thor: Ragnarok”, has a big advantage over most of the studio’s other productions. Despite placing one or another tile in such a cinematic universe, it is a story that more or less works on its own.

The “more or less” comes not only from the immediate connections, like the Guardians of the Galaxy departing Earth with the God of Thunder aboard at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”, but also from the occasional suggestion of things that are for coming. The need for a leaflet, however, is minimal.

Christian Bale as Gorr, the Killer of Gods, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Image: Marvel

The villain of the adventure is Gorr (Christian Bale), the assassin of gods who piles corpses of deities along his journey, since he lost his daughter to not having his own prayers answered. As he says in the booklet, he is a bad guy who is not exactly evil, being just a wronged guy who goes to the extreme.

To fight it, Thor (Chris Hemsworth, nailing here eleven years of Marvel) brings together a team that includes Korg (voice of Waititi himself), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now herself a Goddess. of Thunder with the powers of Thor.

It sounds like the formula of nine out of ten superhero movies: assembling a small army to fight a threat too powerful for a single individual. In these modern times it seems that only Batman remains a lone ranger.

Appreciating “Thor: Love and Thunder” depends solely on admiration for Taika Waititi’s anarchic style. If “Ragnarok” flashes of his personality still sprouted in the stars of a (great) Marvel product, here the show is entirely up to the director.

In practice, it means that this Thunder God adventure is unapologetically a comedy. Little remains, for better or worse, of the character introduced to the big screen in 2011. It’s not a bad choice, as comic book superheroes almost always work best in the movies with a good dose of humor.

Still, some sequences feature jokes so off-kilter that they pull us out of the movie. Like the summary of Thor and Jane Foster’s relationship, executed as a montage that looks like a crooked episode of “Mad About You.” The actors are having a blast! On this side, I expect yellow laughter.

The God of Thunder ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Image: Marvel

Of the six original Avengers, only half are active. With Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) gracing Disney+, Chris Hemsworth is left with the task of keeping the movie lit. It is understood, therefore, that he wants to shake the status quo of the character.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” takes care of just that task. Even without taking any risks, the film ties a decent dramatic arc and ends with a different Thor. Different from the comics, different from the other films, but ready to face the future.

Marvel is now a well-oiled machine, and that comfort is also its curse. Handing your toys over to an author like Taika Waititi is one way to keep things interesting – at least until the next big saga is architected. Meanwhile, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is fun without compromise. It doesn’t shine but it doesn’t offend. It’s a good comic of the week. You will understand.