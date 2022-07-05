Tocantins records more than 1,200 cases of Covid-19 this Monday | Tocantins

Tocantins recorded 1,262 cases of Covid-19 this Monday (4), 31 of which are in the last 24 hours. According to the State Department of Health (SES), no deaths were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has added 323,134 confirmations and 4,168 deaths.

Moving average: see which states deaths are rising, flat or falling

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has added 323,134 confirmations and 4,168 deaths.

Palmas had 262 diagnoses this Monday (4). Araguaína registered 178 cases and Gurupi 130.

All 139 municipalities in Tocantins have confirmed cases of the disease. See below the 10 cities most affected by the pandemic. The full list can be found on the State Department of Health’s website on coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 315,738 patients have recovered and 3,228 have the active virus. In all, 57 people are hospitalized because of the disease, 20 of which are being treated in public ICU beds and one in the private network. The other patients are in public and private clinical beds.

Vaccination against coronavirus

According to data from Vacinómetro, a page that monitors immunization in Tocantins, the state received 3,241,055 doses of vaccines from the Ministry of Health, of which 2,587,570 were applied.

There are 1,147,624 referring to the application of the first dose, 956,268 of the second dose of the vaccine and 53,567 of the single dose. In addition, 402,298 people received the booster dose. The information page was updated on Monday (4).

Occupation of Covid ICU beds in hospitals

Instituto Sinai Araguaína – 80% occupancy

Instituto Sinai Palmas – 100% occupancy

The hospital statistics data were updated this Monday morning (4). Information can be found here.

Cities most affected by the pandemic

Palmas – 79,282 cases and 728 deaths

Araguaína – 48,215 cases and 601 deaths

Gurupi – 22,593 cases and 289 deaths

Porto Nacional – 14,566 cases and 220 deaths

Paraíso do Tocantins – 12,639 cases and 211 deaths

Colinas do Tocantins – 9,694 cases and 165 deaths

Formoso do Araguaia – 4,790 cases and 72 deaths

Guaraí – 4,049 cases and 83 deaths

Miranorte – 3,850 cases and 62 deaths

Tocantinópolis – 3,621 cases and 60 deaths