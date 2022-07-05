Treasury Direct: rates advance with fiscal risk, external scenario and waiting for the IPCA

Public bond rates advance this Monday afternoon (4). In fixed rate, short and medium-term rates rise by up to 7 basis points. In inflation-linked bonds, the rise is up to 5 basis points.

According to Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, the rates are driven by two factors: the news that the PEC rapporteur for Aid in the Chamber wants to add an ‘Uber voucher’, which should raise fiscal spending to R$50 billion , outside the spending ceiling, compared to the R$ 42 billion established by the Senate.

Another factor putting pressure on rates is the rise in oil, which is recovering from last week’s declines, once again surpassing the US$ 110 level.

In the mornings, the local interest market started the week following overseas, with interest rates in Europe pushing rates around the world, according to Borsoi.

The economist mentions that despite the fall in commodities such as corn, soybeans and wheat, which returned the high obtained after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the interest rate market abroad shows an increase in rates. The reason is investors waiting for plans to raise interest rates by the Central Banks, a movement that should become clearer in the minutes of the European Central Bank and the Fed (Federal Reserve, American central bank). The latter will be released on Wednesday (6).

“In addition, the return of lockdowns in Anhui, China, raises the alarm for new disruptions in supply chains, which could keep manufacturing inflation under pressure,” says Borsoi.

In the local scenario, the chief economist at Nova Futura highlights the release of the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) for June on Friday (8). According to Borsoi, the data should show a further acceleration of the rate in 12 months to above 12%.

Within the Treasury Direct, securities maturing in 2025 and 2029 have high rates. The Prefixed Treasury 2025 offered, at 15:22, an annual return of 12.79%, higher than the 12.72% seen on Friday (1). The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 delivered an annual return of 12.91%, above the 12.86% recorded in the previous session.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semi-annual interest, showed stability in rates.

In inflation-linked bonds, the movement is also up in rates, between 3 and 5 basis points.

The biggest increase is seen in the IPCA+ 2032 Treasury, with semi-annual interest. The government bond offered a real gain of 5.84%, up from the 5.79% seen last week.

The biggest real gain is from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, with semiannual interest of 6.04%.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Monday afternoon (4):

Oil could reach US$ 380

Brent oil prices could rise to “stratospheric” $380 a barrel in Russia’s “most extreme scenario” to cut oil production by 5 million barrels per day (bpd) in retaliation for a price cap considered by the Group of Seven , JPMorgan analysts pointed out. On Friday (1), Brent closed at around US$ 111 a barrel – that is, the advance would be around 242%.

Last week, the Group of Seven Economic Powers (G7) agreed to consider imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil sold above a certain price.

Such a ceiling would be a way to prevent Moscow from profiting from the invasion of Ukraine, which has dramatically raised energy prices, dampening Western efforts to reduce Russian oil and gas imports. “A price cap of $50-60 per barrel would likely serve the G7’s goals of reducing oil revenues for Russia while ensuring barrels continue to flow,” the bank said. However, the bank’s experts point out, “the most obvious and likely risk” is that Russia retaliates by reducing oil exports, they said, adding that Moscow could cut production by as much as 5 million barrels per day (bpd) “without unduly hurting the economy.” its economic interest”. And they add: “it is likely that the government could retaliate by cutting production as a way of affecting the West. The tightening of the global oil market is on Russia’s side.” “Given the high level of stress in the oil market, a 3 million bpd cut could cause the global Brent price to jump to $190/bbl, while in the worst-case scenario, a 5 million bpd cut could lead to the price of oil to a stratospheric $380/bbl,” said JP Morgan.

Tax Risk

One more ingredient of fiscal risk in the midst of a scenario of already strong risk aversion in the market. This is how investors saw the approval of PEC 1/2022 in two rounds in the Senate, the so-called PEC on Benefits or Aids, on Thursday night (30) last week.

The measure (i) increases the monthly amount of Auxílio Brasil, from R$400 to R$600 (and also eliminates the waiting list for the benefit); (ii) increases the value of the cooking gas voucher; (iii) establishes a temporary voucher of R$1,000 for truck drivers; (iv) compensates the states for free public transport for the elderly, (v) implements a temporary support program for taxi drivers until the end of the year, (vi) increases resources for the Alimenta Brasil program, which fights insecurity and, finally, (vii) aims to address the issue of ethanol competitiveness through reimbursement of fuel tax reductions to states.

It surprised the market negatively, due to the R$ 2.5 billion included in the last hour by the government, highlights in a note the research house Levante Ideias de Investimentos. Expenditures total R$ 41.25 billion, and are outside the spending ceiling.

“The constant opening of exceptions to the fiscal anchor increases the insecurity of agents – which, on Friday specifically, did not translate into more premiums in the interest rate market, but had consequences for the exchange rate (it closed at R$ 5.3220, the highest quotation since February)”, points out Levante.

“The result is yet another measure that weakens the public spending ceiling and, consequently, (generates) an increase in the country’s fiscal risk. With the increase in fiscal risk, the exchange rate appreciation trend [alta do real] that started in early 2022 was reversed,” said analysts at Genial Investimentos in a note.

IPC-Fipe

The Consumer Price Index (IPC) – Fipe decelerated to 0.28% in June, compared to 0.42% in May.

The June result came below the median of estimates from market institutions consulted by the Broadcast projections, of 0.34%. Forecasts ranged from an increase of 0.15% to 0.71%. In the 12 months through June, accumulated inflation was 12.59%.

In the sixth month of this year, three of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe lost strength: Food (from 1.15% to 0.93%), Transport (from 0.87% to -0.25%) and Personal Expenses (from 2.18% to 1.02%).

On the other hand, there was acceleration in the categories Housing (from -1.18% to -0.57%), Health (from -0.01% to 0.47%), Clothing (from 1.29% to 1.39 %) and Education (from 0.09% to 0.21%).

IPC-S

The Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S) decelerated in four of the seven capitals surveyed at the end of June, says Fundação Getulio Vargas.

The deceleration is in front of the third quadrissemana of the month of June. On the same basis, the full index dropped from 0.76% to 0.67%. FGV found greater inflation relief in Rio de Janeiro (0.53% to 0.05%). Recife (1.39% to 1.01%), São Paulo (0.56% to 0.31%) and Belo Horizonte (0.93% to 0.92%) also registered a slowdown in their rates of change.

On the other hand, Brasília (0.63% to 1.19%), Salvador (0.98% to 1.06%) and Porto Alegre (0.90% to 0.92%) accelerated in the period.

