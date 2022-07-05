Twelve bodies found after shipwreck in China | World

Photo: Hong Kong Government Flying Service Ship sank in China after typhoon

Twelve bodies were found after the sinking of a ship that broke during a typhoon in the South China Sea last Saturday, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

“Rescue teams found and recovered 12 bodies,” said the Maritime Search and Rescue Center in Guangdong, a Chinese province near Hong Kong.

“The competent authorities are intensifying the work to identify the bodies”, added the body.

There were 30 people on board Fujing001. Three were rescued from the vessel via a Hong Kong emergency service helicopter as it sank, leaving 27 missing. That number has now been updated to 15.

The engineering vessel was 250 km southwest of Hong Kong when it was hit by Storm Chaba.

Typhoon Chaba hit the southern province of Guangdong on Saturday afternoon.

The boat’s location registered winds of 144 km/h and waves up to 10 meters high, according to authorities.

Seven planes and several ships and fishing boats were mobilized to try to find the remaining missing, according to the Search and Rescue Center.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.