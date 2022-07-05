Twelve bodies found after shipwreck in the South China Sea

posted on 04/07/2022 08:22



(credit: Handout / GOVERNMENT FLYING SERVICE / AFP)

Beijing, China- Twelve bodies were found after a boat that broke in two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday (7/2) sank, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

“Rescue teams found and recovered 12 bodies,” said the Maritime Search and Rescue Center in Guangdong, a Chinese province close to Hong Kong.

“The competent authorities are intensifying the work to identify the bodies,” added the body.

According to a statement released over the weekend, the tragedy left 30 missing.

The engineering vessel was 250 km southwest of Hong Kong when it was hit by Storm Chaba.

Typhoon Chaba hit the southern province of Guangdong on Saturday afternoon.

The boat’s location registered winds of 144 km/h and waves up to 10 meters high, according to authorities.

Seven planes and several ships and fishing boats were mobilized to try to find the remaining missing, according to the Search and Rescue Center.