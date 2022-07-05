Uberaba has new vaccination points against Covid-19 as of this second Jornal da Manhã

Vaccination against Covid-19 was expanded in Uberaba not only for the adult population, but also for children and adolescents (Photo/Arquivo)

Municipal Health Department confirms the opening of eight other units to reinforce vaccination against Covid-19 starting this Monday. Vaccination was maintained in the other 23 units where vaccination took place previously. With the expansion, practically the entire municipal network in Uberaba will carry out the vaccination.

Among the eight units, seven will normally vaccinate people aged 12 or over with the immunizers against Covid, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4 pm. They are: UBS D. Aparecida Conceição (Abadia), UBS Jacob José Pinto (Cássio Rezende), UBS Juca Inácio (Santa Maria), UBS Julieta Andrade (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), UBS Maria de Oliveira (Uberaba I), UBS Norberto ( Morada do Sol) and UBS Beija-Flor.

In addition to them, UBS Lecir Nunes Ramos (Parque das Américas) will provide vaccines for people aged 12 and over, from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, this unit will vaccinate children, from 5 years to 11 years 11 months and 29 days.

Other units – The other units that were already vaccinating against Covid-19 continue with their routine, from Monday to Friday.

From 5 to 11 years old – Covid vaccination, from 5 to 11 years old, from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4 pm, Monday to Friday, takes place in the following units: Caism (Center for Integral Assistance to Women’s Health); Prof Health Center Eurico Vilela; USF Dr. Edson Luiz Fernandes (Residential 2000); UBS Dr. João Francisco Naves Junqueira (Rio de Janeiro); USF Dr. Romes Cecílio (Morumbi). In rural communities, USF Francisco José S. Sabiá (Ponte Alta) and USF Nossa Senhora Aparecida (Serrinha).

The service is from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 8 pm at UMS Ézio de Martino (Boa Vista) and UMS Tibúrcio Teixeira dos Santos (Abadia).