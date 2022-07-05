Ukraine Became ‘Terrorist State’ Says Speaker of Russian Parliament | Ukraine and Russia

The Speaker of Russia’s Lower House of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin told members in a plenary session on Tuesday that Ukraine has become a “terrorist state”, according to statements posted on the Duma’s website. which this section of parliament is known).

According to the report, Volodin said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the head of a “criminal regime”.

Ukraine and the West say this claim is baseless propaganda used to justify a takeover of territory.

2 of 2 Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin during Victory Day military parade in Moscow — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS)

The speaker of the Russian Parliament also said Ukraine was doing “everything” to ensure that Moscow troops did not interrupt its “special military operation” on the borders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, it said. the RIA Novosti agency.

Moscow on Sunday demanded the “liberation” of the entire area claimed by separatists from the Luhansk People’s Republic on the territory of Luhansk Province, and is proceeding with its campaign to wrest neighboring territory claimed by the Donetsk People’s Republic from Kiev’s control. .