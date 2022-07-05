Unemployed, father cries when talking about hunger: ‘Yesterday we ate rice and beans, and some days we don’t even have that’ | Paraná

Electrician Márcio Cesar Costa, from Curitiba, has been unemployed since 2021 and, daily, struggles to keep food on the table for him, his wife and four children.

This Monday (4), he said that the family meal was rice, beans and “vine”, but, moved, he recalled that it is not always that they have something to eat.

“Yesterday we ate rice and beans. And there are days when you don’t even have that in the house […] because I don’t have a grain of rice in my pot, and I’m like ‘hey, what am I going to do now?'”.

The reality he and his family face is not an isolated case.

Research shows that 14 million people have nothing to eat in the south and southeast regions

The 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic, released in June, analyzed food insecurity during the pandemic in Brazil and concluded that the quality of food has declined for many residents of the South region, as well as across the world. country.

The survey was carried out in 26 states and the Federal District, with interviews carried out in more than 12 thousand homes. The survey was carried out between November 2021 and April 2022.

In the South and Southeast regions, the population with food securitythat is, those who have permanent access to quality food, fell from 2020 to today.

Population in food security:

2020: 65.6 million

2021/2022: 57.7 million

The research also showed that, between the analyzed periods, there are 5 million more people with restrictions on the amount of food, that is, people who need to skip meals for lack of what to eat. It’s the call moderate food insecurity.

2020: 10.6 million

2021/2022: 15.8 million

When the clipping is about people who go hungry, that is, in severe food insecuritythe number practically doubled in the South and Southeast: there are 14 million people in this situation.

2020: 7.4 million

2021/2022: 14 million

“And that families every day have to wake up, and find out how they are going to feed themselves. They will run after it, they will ask for food on the street, somehow try to get food for their children, their parents, in short, for everyone in the house. The solution comes from employment, it comes from income, health, education, but it takes time. In the meantime, people need to eat, not least because without food, people don’t study, don’t work, don’t look for a job”, explained Rodrigo Afonso, executive director of Ação da Cidadania.