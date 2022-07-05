Unimed Ponta Grossa celebrates Cooperating Day by participating in the seventh edition of the Street Doctors action

The Sou Voluntário Program, which has just been formally structured within Unimed Ponta Grossa and starts to carry out the voluntary actions that the cooperative has already developed throughout history, participated last Sunday (07/03) in the Street Doctors action, which is part of the NGO Doctors of the World. The objective of the project is to provide health care for homeless people, but it also contributes with food, haircuts and baths.

Coffee assembly and distribution – The 21 volunteers enrolled were divided over two days, Saturday (07/02) and Sunday (07/03), for the assembly of breakfast and for the distribution, in Praça Barão do Rio Branco, of the 120 kits prepared. The Street Doctors project, quite solid, since its inception in June 2019, was guided on a voluntary basis and, therefore, all actions take place on the weekend.

cooperative principles – The action, linked to Dia C – Cooperar Day, involves the exercise of cooperative principles, especially the interest in the community and intercooperation, as stated by the director of Market and Development at Unimed Ponta Grossa, Michele Cação Ribeiro: “By donating our time and our work on behalf of the community, we highlight the fact that being a strong and active cooperative is also beneficial and advantageous for the community in which we operate.”

Unimed way of caring – The cooperative also reinforces the Unimed Way of Caring, expanding access to care and health for the homeless population and empathy, which is among the values ​​of Unimed PG. The coordinator of the PG Street Doctors project, Ana Paula Ditzel, explains that project participation can take place in multiple ways and with the assistance of various sectors, such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, clinical analysis, psychology, rapid tests (for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis) vaccination, legal advice and social action, with meals, bathing, haircuts and donations of hygiene kits and clothes, in addition to veterinary care for the animals of the population.

Participation – The Director of Market and Development reinforces that Unimed PG’s cooperating doctors can participate in multiple ways, such as in the medicine station, disseminating to other people, disseminating to the homeless population, donating hygiene products, donating money, participating on the day of the action in any of the proposed functions.

Mobilization – “Whenever the action takes place, there is a mobilization for the registration of volunteers from different areas and, on the day before the action, there is a workshop among the volunteers to go through all the logistics and clarify doubts”, he explains. Michele says that the project is an opportunity to follow other realities: “There we have the opportunity to get in touch with a very harsh reality that is very different from the one we are used to living, but above all it allows us moments of reflection and happiness in being able to contribute to the well-being of a population so deprived in multiple ways”, he concludes.

Collaboration – Unimed Ponta Grossa collaborated with breakfast, buying consumables, preparing meals, transporting food kits to the square and delivering them to homeless people. In its seventh edition, the project served 113 people. All editions added together, 733 were attended. (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)