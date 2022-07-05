Vaccination continues in health units in Corumbá; in Centro da Ladeira only on Saturdays

As of this Monday, July 4th, the Ladeira Health Center will be open for vaccination against covid-19, flu and measles, only on Saturdays, from 7:30 am to 12 pm. During the week, from Monday to Friday, the Municipal Health Department informs that immunization will only be in the Basic Family Health Units, from 7:15 am to 10:45 am and from 1:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

Check out the vaccine rooms open this week, from April 04th to 08th:

– Humberto Pereira

-Breno de Medeiros

-Beira Rio (closed only on Monday)

-Popular Velha (Closed Thursday in the morning)

-Ênio Cunha 1

-Walter Victoria (closed Wednesday morning)

-Lucia Maria (closed Friday morning and Wednesday all day)

-Luiz Fragelli (service only in the afternoon)

-Bonifácio Tiaen (service in the morning)

According to Municipal Health, on days when the vaccine rooms are closed, it is for home visits and the release of doses in the Federal Government system.

See who can be vaccinated against covid-19:

– First dose over 5 years

– Second dose Coronavac or Pfizer

– Third Dose (adolescents 12 to 17 years old who took their second dose of Pfizer or Coronavac more than 4 months ago

– People over 18 for any immunizing agent

-Fourth Dose

Health professionals

People with immunosuppression

Person over 40 years old

Influenza vaccine

-From 6 months (while supplies last)

Measles vaccine

-Health professionals

-Children from 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days

*All children must take