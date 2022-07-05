Valley is one of the bets

This week, four analysis houses, brokerages and a bank selected a set of stocks to invest in the short term. For this, they consider the events that can impact the values ​​of the shares and the tendency of each action.

What will affect investments?

In the domestic scenario, the fuel PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) enters the radar of investors as a possible hole in the government spending ceiling, according to MyCap Investimentos. The proposal that increases Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, creates aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers, among other benefits, has already been approved in the Senate and will now be analyzed in the Chamber.

This Wednesday (6th), other data that should influence investments are the IGP-DI (General Price Index – Internal Availability) and the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production.

On Friday (6), the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index) will be released on June inflation.

In addition, investors are keeping an eye on the release of important data in the United States. This week, the minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and the FED (Federal Reserve) will be released, as well as data on jobs in the private sector (called payroll) and the American trade balance.

Looking at these indicators, paybank, mycap, Mirae and Ativa put together their recommended portfolios for this week.