Vibra (VBBR3) buys 50% of ZEG Biogás and provides up to R$412 million for new projects

Vibra Energia (VBBR3) announced this Monday that it has signed a contract for the acquisition of 50% of the share capital of ZEG Biogás e Energia, a company dedicated to biogas and biomethane solutions to replace the use of conventional natural gas and other fossil fuels, such as diesel oil and LPG.

The operation involves a primary contribution of 30 million reais, at the closing of the operation, and a secondary tranche of 129.5 million reais, according to a statement.

The company also said that it has committed to invest up to 412 million in the business in the coming years for the execution of new biogas and biomethane projects, of which 206 million reais would refer to Vibra’s 50% stake and the other 206 million reais would be contributed on behalf of the other partners.

“The operation complements Vibra’s platform of renewable products and services, reinforcing the Company’s position of relevance in the process of transition and decarbonization of the Brazilian energy matrix, through the expansion of the supply of cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy”, said the company. vibrates.

ZEG Biogás has the potential to reach production of more than 2 million cubic meters per day in up to five years.

Also according to a statement, Vibra negotiated future purchase options for the capital of ZEG Biogás, at market value. In the first option, Vibra may hold 70% of the company’s share capital and, in the second, hold the entirety of the shares.

The effective conclusion of the transaction will be subject to certain conditions precedent, including the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

For Eleven, with the acquisition, Vibra takes another step in the transition and decarbonization.

The purchase “strengthens Vibra’s platform of renewable products and services, in line with the strategy of transition and decarbonization of the Brazilian energy matrix, by expanding the supply of cleaner, renewable and sustainable energy”. The recommendation is to buy VBBR3, with a target price of BRL 36.00.

Credit Suisse rates the purchase as marginally positive. The move allows another path of renewable growth for the company.

(with Reuters)

