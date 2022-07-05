VIDEO: Singer Tayara Andreza narrates confusion after being taken off stage for not ‘saying hello’ to the mayor of Tracunhaém | Pernambuco

Videos published by singer Tayara Andreza show part of the confusion shortly after she was removed from the stage during a show in Tracunhaém, Zona da Mata de Pernambuco. (see video above) . According to the artist, the presentation was interrupted because she was not “saying hello” to the city’s mayor, Aluizio Xavier (PSD).

This Monday (4), the mayor publicly apologized to the singer and said that he removed the city’s Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Pedro Júnior da Silva Prado, who would be responsible for causing the confusion. O g1 tried to contact the manager, but could not until the last update of this report.

The images were recorded by witnesses and posted on Instagram by Tayara Andreza. She narrated the confusion. She cites a man who, in the videos, is dressed in green and another who is wearing a yellow shirt. There are military police officers trying to contain the confusion.

The singer said the confusion was recorded just minutes after she had to leave the stage before finishing the performance. She said she was trying to leave the venue where the concert was taking place when the men tried to assault her.

“He [homem vestido de verde] stay here, on the stairs, talking shit to me. Signing, telling me to go, right here on the stairs, at the gate. And me in, and them talking shit to me. And here I am, right at the door, trying to get through, this whole mess, the people talking to me”, he says, in the video.

In a moment, aggressions begin between the people who were in the place. In the videos, Tayara mentions the names of members of her team, who were attacked.

“He pulled Jorge’s badge, and I’m there, trying to get through. Nobody let me through. Then the confusion started, this man in yellow hit Orlando, see? Then the police come. He started the whole mess”, says.

The singer did not say who were the men who assaulted people at the scene. O g1 also failed to confirm the identities.

Tayara Andreza also said that security guards at the place beat some people, and insisted that it was private security, not Military Police agents, who were at the scene trying to control the situation.

In a statement, the Military Police confirmed that it was called “in order to contain the spirits” and that some fights were recorded in the audience.

“There was also friction between the organization of the event and the artist’s team, when the band left the stage. In both situations, the PM acted to pacify the environment and ensure the event was held until the end”, he said in the text. .