Videos: NGO enters abandoned house in Higienópolis to rescue dogs left without food and water | Sao Paulo

Agents of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for animal protection entered a large house in Higienópolis, in central São Paulo, on Sunday (3) to rescue two dogs that were abandoned without food and water. The animals were taken to Instituto Luisa Mell.

Videos recorded by the group show the moment that two mixed-breed dogs were found at the site, amid feces, urine and garbage. One of them was injured (see video above).

The case was registered in 4th Police District (DP), in Consolação, as a crime of animal abuse. The penalty can be detention from three months to one year and a fine. The animal’s owner, however, was not found by the volunteers and veterinarians linked to the Luisa Mell Institutewho entered the residence by jumping over the wall.

According to Conrado Gontijo, criminalist and doctor in criminal and economic law from the University of São Paulo (USP), in case of flagrante delicto or to provide assistance, it is not a crime to enter the residence.

“In the reported case, although the information disclosed is still scarce, it is possible that there were crimes being committed in the face of animals. of the Penal Code. However, only with a thorough investigation of the facts will it be possible to know, effectively, which scenario was verified”, he said.

According to State Rep. Delegate Bruno Lima (PP), which is famous for its animal protection work and participated in the rescue, the group received reports that the two dogs that live in the mansion were hungry and injured.

“By law, any citizen, as long as he is accompanied by a veterinarian who confirms mistreatment, can enter a property to rescue animals in this situation”, said the deputy, this Monday, to the g1. “And that’s what we did, because we tried to call the resident and she didn’t answer us.”

According to Bruno, neighbors said that the resident had acquired the two dogs and put them in the garden to try to protect the property against intruders after the podcast was launched. ‘A Mulher da Casa Abandonada’, from Folha de S.Paulo, in June.

The program tells the story of the resident of the property. According to the series, she had her name on the wanted list by FBI (US federal investigative police) accused of crimes in the United States, such as slavery-like labor and assault against a former employee.

Since then, the mansion has become a kind of tourist spot in the neighborhood, according to the deputy. “On the negative side, with many people telling us that they knew that others want to invade the place to attack this lady”.

According to Bruno, neighbors said that the resident would have left the house out of fear and that she abandoned the animals.

After the group enters to rescue the animals on the property, the Military Police (PM) went to the location. Afterwards, the case involving the mistreatment of dogs was taken to the Civil police.

What does the Secretary of Security say?

Until the last update of this report, Secretary of Public Security (SSP) had not responded to the reporter’s questions about whether the resident had been located and whether she was still wanted by the FBI.

By means of a note, the folder informed that the woman is wanted to clarify the issues related to the mistreatment of animals.

“The case was registered as practicing an act of animal abuse in the 78th Police District (Jardins) and forwarded to the 4th Police District, area of ​​the facts. Two dogs were rescued by an institute on Saturday morning (03), in a residence on Rua Piauí, Consolação neighborhood, central region of São Paulo. The animals were delivered to a veterinary doctor for clinical analysis. At the same time, teams from the 4th DP carry out steps to locate the woman and clarify the circumstances of the fact “, informs the SSP statement.

Also in a note, the city of São Paulo reported that it inspected the property, which was empty and locked, on Monday. Because of the garbage in the external area, the administration fined the owner, in addition to charging the cleaning of the place in up to two months.

“The City of São Paulo, through the Sé Subprefecture, informs that it has carried out an inspection of the property […], this morning (4), which was empty and locked. On the occasion, it was found that there was garbage and construction materials on the outside of the property, which led to the owner’s assessment, in addition to the issuance of a subpoena for the maintenance and cleaning of the place to be carried out within a period of up to 60 days, under penalty for further assessments.

The Treasury Department clarifies that information on possible debts not yet registered in the Active Debt is protected by fiscal secrecy. The tax collection history is protected by tax secrecy, and cannot be disclosed except by the taxpayer himself, under penalty of civil, criminal and administrative liability of the public agent responsible for the improper disclosure. According to the Municipal Attorney General’s Office, there is no record of active debt at the mentioned address.