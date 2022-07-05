Vitória Strada wins the ‘Dance of the famous’ and kisses the bride live

posted on 04/07/2022 13:04



(Credit: Reproduction / TV Globo)

Vitória Strada was crowned champion of the Famous dance this Sunday (3/6) and celebrated by kissing the bride Marcella Rica live on the stage of Sunday with Huck.

Upon receiving the award for winning the dance frame on Luciano Huck’s show, actress Vitória Strada kissed her partner, drawing squeals and applause from Gil do Vigor. The show’s host praised the couple and spoke about the meaning of that moment.

“You make a lovely couple. I’m very happy to see this kiss of your celebration here,” he said.





Strada took the moment to talk about the importance of love. “The message that remains is that love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. It in all its forms: be it love for a friend, be it romantic love. He does good for the world, so we need to celebrate every time love happens, in all its forms,” said Vitória.

“That’s it, it’s about love: love each other, love each other. Don’t criticize the way the other loves if it’s different from yours, because no one is hurting anyone. what to worry about,” added the actress.

Luciano Huck finished talking about how the world is made of diversity. “The world is about this, diversity, acceptance, about people being happy, about welcoming us, celebrating life. the host.