Wanessa Camargo is exposed by ex after returning with Dolabella

The daughter of country singer Zezé Di Camargo, Wanessa Camargo returned to be among the most talked about subjects on social networks. That’s because, the songwriter caused such an uproar among netizens after she separated from Marcus Buaiz. However, things got even more complicated when her relationship with Dado Dolabella came to light and her ex didn’t stop expressing his opinion.

For those who haven’t been following along, the separation of the heiress from Zilu has become a soap opera, which has increasingly drawn the public’s attention. When they announced the end of their marriage, no one could imagine what was behind the decision, but it didn’t take long for details to leak out to the media. Thus, the former Record actor would have been the pivot and would be very close to the composer again.

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella got involved in the 2000s and have strengthened ties in recent months. More recent news claims that the singer engaged the romance with her ex and would already be thinking about a new pregnancy with her beloved.

The famous singer, Wanessa Camargo would be in a relationship with Dado Dolabella again | Alessandra Gonçalves

Marcus Buaiz, ​​her ex-husband, has been closely following the developments in the love life of Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter and would be very worried.

According to journalist Matheus Baldi, fearful, the businessman would have exploded with the possibility of the relationship between Wanessa Camargo and Dado affecting his two children with the singer. Regarding the artist’s new affair, Buaiz would not be very willing to comment and told people close to him that “this is not your problem”.