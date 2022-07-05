War in Ukraine: How many people have died in the conflict

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: How many people have died in the conflict 1 Views

  • Sarah Habershon, Rob England, Becky Dale and Olga Ivshina*
  • From BBC News

A woman sits in front of two houses that were demolished by a missile attack, which killed another woman, in Druzhkivka, Donetsk

Credit, Getty Images

A Russian air strike on a building in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, killed four people who were sheltering there.

In nearby Severodonetsk, two more died after a day of Russian bombing.

Another person died when Ukrainian forces bombed the outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Four more were killed when Russian forces opened fire on Sadivska, in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Caixa: Bolsonaro remains silent on allegations of harassment against Guimarães: ‘He asked for leave’

When commenting for the first time on the exoneration of Pedro Guimarães from the presidency …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved