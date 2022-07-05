Washington Olivetto’s text about Rio goes viral for its complete idiocy

This Monday (4), the article written by Washington Olivetto, with the title “Rio de Janeiro is still beautiful”, went viral due to the complete idiocy. The publicist, who was born in São Paulo, portrayed the capital of Rio de Janeiro completely disconnected from reality.

Treated as one of the best professionals in his field, Olivetto is part of the Brazilian elite. In the story narrated by him, the reader is taken to live in a spectacular Rio. There is no crime, people do not go hungry, there are no unemployed citizens and everyone has great possibilities to enjoy each tourist spot in the municipality. With money.

“He [seu filho] and four more school friends — two French, one Australian and one Brazilian — decided to take a trip to celebrate the approval of the five in the universities they chose. They chose Rio de Janeiro and put me in charge of hosting and programming, which I did with pleasure and with the help of some friends. I tried to undo, especially in foreign boys, some of the bad image that Brazil has been building abroad in recent years”, says an excerpt from Washington’s text.

The publicist’s intention was to make his son, the two Frenchmen, one Australian and the other Brazilian, forget about the news and see a Rio de Janeiro that only the elite are used to.

“On the Friday they arrived in Brazil, the boys were welcomed by Lucia Gomyde, who was Theo’s nanny, became part of the family and today is the one who takes care of our things in Rio de Janeiro. Happy with the school success of her pupil, Lucia welcomed everyone with delicious shrimp empadinhas, which I asked her to order at Caranguejo, in Copacabana”, says another excerpt from the text.

See, Olivetto proves to be a good-hearted man, as he turned his son Theo’s nanny into one of the “family members”. But, it is important to note that Lucia Gomyde – at least she has a last name – received everyone with “shrimp empadinhas”, something that was requested by the publicist. Ordered or ordered?

Friends and Olivetto went to eat at the Satyricon restaurant. If they ordered a Muqueca di crustcei e pesce, they had to pay R$ 398.00. Ah, detail: the dish serves only two people. That is, for the six to eat, they need to pay R$ 1,194.00. Apart from that they drank (wine? Soda? Just water?), in addition to trying the starters and dessert.

In one week, the group visited the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of the Republic and the Museum of Contemporary Art. For samba school feijoada. They walked through Ipanema, Leblon and Arpoador. They passed by Christ the Redeemer and the Sugar Loaf cable car.

Anyway, how many cariocas can pass through these places? Certainly not Lucia Gomyde, who watches all this from the favela. She’s family, but not in the boss’s will.

Here it is in the video below with Olivetto and Lulu Santos in the beautiful apartment overlooking the sea. Hello, hello, Dona Lucia, that hug.

Lucia who is part of the family https://t.co/MBUHyzBxRO — Gregorio Duvivier (@gduvivier) July 5, 2022

Of course, Olivetto’s text was criticized on social media.

It’s certainly an old topic on this site, but it’s just now that I read Washington Oliveto’s text on ex-tadão and few times I came across such a shitty, elitist, paternalistic, mistaken, superficial text and deserving of a beak in the face. — hardworking (@dafnesampaio) July 5, 2022

Next trip to the river, Washington Oliveto prepares its itinerary, according to an advertisement published in a newspaper. What happened here my people? pic.twitter.com/ke7L8ioCDU — Luiz Persechini 🇧🇷🇨🇦 (@LuizPersechini) July 4, 2022

Washington Oliveto’s family did what any wealthy person does in Rio de Janeiro: Shit programs. — moya (@armandomoya) July 4, 2022

Who is the most imbecile and unbearable Brazilian in history and why is no one worse than Washington Oliveto? — Weltschmerz (@BrWeltschmerz) July 4, 2022

Yeah, I read the essay that Washington Oliveto made his son introduce to the teacher when he got back from vacation. — Ana 🏳️‍🌈 (@_AnaTT_) July 4, 2022

Who would have thought in the 90s that Cumpadi Washington would age better than Oliveto? — camumbembe that ran with the times (@tarrask) July 4, 2022

Nice fiction text. In the real world, Washington’s son Oliveto would have been mugged in the third paragraph — Di 🎲 (@di2911medeiros1) July 5, 2022

Washington Olivetto’s text intensified my class hate 197%, thank you very much — André Maleronka – RPAvol2 (@Andre_Maleronka) July 4, 2022

Washington Olivetto? Not. Who wrote it was the Marquis of Saracuruna (1832-1897). — Minervini, FM (@FabioMinervini) July 5, 2022

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link