‘We have a little trophy to look for’

In your InstagramNeymar promised “total focus” in the search for Hexa with Brazil in the 2022 World Cup

This Monday (4), Neymar posted on his social networks about the end of his vacation.

without mentioning the PSGclub with which live in a “stay or leave” situationthe Brazilian ace summed up the rest period as “just laughter and joy”.

Furthermore, he preached “total focus” from now on on conquering the 2002 World Cup as Brazil.

“This photo sums up my vacation a lot, just laughter and joy next to the people I love. Now, it’s total focus! We Brazilians have a little trophy to get!”, wrote the player, in his Instagram.

The Brazilian team will debut in the World Cup against Serbia, on November 24th.

Afterwards, Tite’s team will face Switzerland and Cameroon in group G of the tournament.

Neymar posted about the last day of his vacation on Instagram Reproduction / Instagram

At Paris Saint-Germain, athletes who did not play matches with their national teams after the end of last season have already re-introduced themselves.

On the other hand, those who played for their countries on FIFA Data (like Neymar) will start training next Monday, July 11th.

PSG’s season officially begins with the French Super Cup. The Parisians will face Nantes on July 31.

Then they will debut in call 1 in front of Clermont, on the 7th of August, with transmission by ESPN at the Star+.