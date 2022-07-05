WEG announces launch of the largest wind turbine in Brazil

The company from Jaragua, WEG, announced this Monday, 5th, the launch of its new wind turbine platform. With a power of 7 Megawatt (MW) and a rotor diameter of 172 meters, the wind turbine will become the largest machine in operation in the Brazilian market. More powerful and efficient, the new model brings better yields for wind projects.



“We were successful with our 2.1 MW platform, which has 650 MW operational, exceeding availability commitments, as well as with the current 4.2 MW platform, where we have already sold more than 1,000 MW”, explains João Paulo Gualberto da Silva, Director WEG Energy Superintendent. “In order to continue growing in the wind power generation business, it is only natural that we continue to expand and offer our customers even more efficient and high-tech solutions,” he adds.

As with the other platforms, the main concept of the 7 MW wind turbine design is to be an equipment that combines competitiveness with reliability and ease of operation and maintenance, maximizing energy production and return on investment to customers, in addition to bringing new opportunities for Brazilian clients and also in other countries.

“With engineering teams specialized in wind turbines in Brazil, the United States and Germany, in addition to the ability to produce many of the components internally, such as generators, engines, electronics, and even paints, we will achieve important cost and quality advantages”, adds João Paulo.

Features

Unlike the 4.2 MW platform currently manufactured by the company, which stands out for its focus on specific wind and weather conditions in Brazil, the new wind turbine has characteristics adapted to also serve other markets. Its Medium-Speed ​​Geared (MSG) drive technology, combined with a full power converter, allows for smooth interconnection to the electrical grid, as well as flexibility to adapt and comply with different grid codes in each country.

Another functionality is the ability to provide reactive energy even without wind, which can enable other recipes in addition to energy production. The new project also includes modularity in its components to simplify logistics, such as a taller tower and an easier assembly concept, especially for uneven terrain.

The manufacture of the new wind turbines will initially take place in Brazil, at the Jaraguá do Sul industrial park, where the company already produces wind turbines and has a wind operations center that controls, monitors and analyzes its fleet in the country. In addition, WEG has software that uses Artificial Intelligence and advanced analysis capable of detecting performance deficiencies caused by adverse weather conditions.

The prototype of the new 7 MW wind turbine should start operating in early 2024 and the start of serial production is expected in the following year.