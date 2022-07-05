Wesley Safadão says he is fine as far as possible and says: ‘I didn’t feel my legs’ – Entertainment

Wesley Safadão appeared on social media last Sunday (3) to update followers on his health status. The singer was hospitalized after being diagnosed with herniated discat the end of June.

Safadão told the fans that he is fine as far as possible: “There’s nothing to do. There’s no magic or secret. It’s just waiting for the inflammation to clear before starting the manipulation work. Now I can’t even manipulate because it runs the risk of aggravating the problem What really bothers is the pain. I walk a little and my feet get numb, and all that process”.

He also said that he is confident and doing his best to get back to the shows soon: “Tuesday or Wednesday I’m going to do another MRI, where I’ll know if the doctor will release me or not to follow the schedule”.

The singer recalled the pain he felt during a performance in Assu, Rio Grande do Norte: “I locked my spine. An inexplicable pain, which only those who have an extruded hernia can feel and imagine what pain is. Even breathing hurts too much. “.



In addition, Safadão said that the next day he woke up without pain and even took a picture to warn fans about the show he would do that day, however, right after the click, he stopped feeling his legs: “I hadn’t had that feeling of numbness down here yet”.

Due to a herniated disc, all Wesley Safadão shows until July 6th were cancelled. Last weekend, the singer traveled to São Paulo to treat back pain and cleared the presentations marked in cities in Bahia and Paraíba.



